Auto players raise prices for MPVs, SUVs following customs duty hike

KUCHING: Automotive players are starting to raise prices for several models following the Royal Customs of Malaysia increasing excise duties for multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) and sports utility vehicles (SUVs) with 1.5 litre and below engine capacity.

The excise duty hike, which was raised from 60 per cent to 65, are charged regardless whether the cars are completely built up (CBU) or completely knocked down (CKD). However, CKD units enjoy excise duty rebates depending on depth of localisation.

According to MIDF Amanah investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research), there will be a small snowball effect as input Goods and Services Tax (GST) cost — which is charged on aggregate imported component cost plus import and excise duties — will also ultimately increase.

“This is a surprise move and we understand that the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA) is seeking clarification from the Customs Department on the matter,” it said in a report yesterday.

“Several key models in the market are impacted by the move, such as the Honda BRV, Perodua Alza, Toyota Avanza, Toyota Sienta and Toyota Rush.

“All the Toyota models are CBUs from Indonesia while the BRV and Alza are locally assembled. As a reaction, players have already started to raise pricing for these models.”

Ground checks conducted yesterday suggested that Toyota has already raised pricing for the Avanza by RM3,700 to RM4,000; the Sienta by RM4,000; and the Rush by RM4,990 to RM6,000.

Sources from Honda suggested that pricing of the BRV might be increased by RM4,000 in coming weeks.

Meanwhile, pricing of the Alza has yet to be revised nor is there any indication that it will be revised based on channel checks with dealers.

The Alza however, is very highly localised and the impact on cost should be much smaller relative to the non-national models impacted.

MIDF Research observed that the B-segment MPV market, which is the key segment impacted by the increase in duties, is mainly dominated by the Honda BRV and Perodua Alza.

“Our estimates suggests that the BRV now controls the largest share with 51 per cent of the B-segment MPV market followed by the Perodua Alza at 41 per cent,” it added.

“The Avanza and Sienta account for just six per cent of the segment’s market share.”

The firm said the move to increase duties for this segment came hot on the heels of the launch of the BRV which has now overtaken sales of the Alza, though this has to be taken in context with the Alza’s status at the tail end of its lifecycle and cannibalisation

by the new Perodua Bezza, to an extent.

“The impact of potentially lower volumes as a result of passing on the incremental duty cost has to be compensated by higher margins.

“As such, we would not rule out players raising pricing – or reducing existing promotional rebates –for the models affected beyond the actual incremental duty and input GST cost.

“Our estimates suggests incremental costs of between RM223 to RM2,253 for the MPV models affected versus the average RM4000

price increase announced in the market.

“As such, while we are cautious on the impact on volumes, the incremental margins should provide a buffer for players affected by the increase in duties.”