Latest News Nation 

Celcom will not engage in price war with other telcos

Celcom Axiata Bhd has gone on record to say that it would not engage in a price war with other telco providers in the country. File Photo

KUALA LUMPUR: Celcom Axiata Bhd will not engage in a price war with other telecommunication (telco) providers, said Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Business Operations, Azwan Khan Osman Khan.

He said if competition gets extremely aggressive in terms of price, the company may need to adjust prices to match (competitors).

“We will fight on in respect of quality (of service),” he told reporters at Celcom First’s GBshare launch here today.

GBshare is offering the biggest Internet plan to be shared without any complexity and is coupled with its Celcom flagship postpaid, Celcom First, while supported by the latest MyCelcom Postpaid application (app).

 

Meanwhile, Chief Marketing Officer, Zalman Aefendy Zainal Abidin said GBshare paired with the new MYCELCOM Postpaid app gives customers full control of their account and internet usage, anywhere and anytime.

Celcom, established in 1988, is Malaysia’s leading data network provider with close to 11 million customers. – Bernama

What do you think of this story?
  • Angry (0%)
  • Sad (0%)
  • Nothing (0%)
  • Interesting (0%)
  • Great (0%)
Print Friendly

 

We encourage commenting on our stories to give readers a chance to express their opinions; please refrain from vulgar language, insidious, seditious or slanderous remarks. While the comments here reflect the views of the readers, they are not necessarily that of Borneo Post Online. Borneo Post Online reserves the right not to publish or to remove comments that are offensive or volatile. Please read the Commenting Rules.

Affiliates

 

Supplement Downloads

Member of