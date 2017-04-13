Celcom will not engage in price war with other telcos

KUALA LUMPUR: Celcom Axiata Bhd will not engage in a price war with other telecommunication (telco) providers, said Deputy Chief Executive Officer for Business Operations, Azwan Khan Osman Khan.

He said if competition gets extremely aggressive in terms of price, the company may need to adjust prices to match (competitors).

“We will fight on in respect of quality (of service),” he told reporters at Celcom First’s GBshare launch here today.

GBshare is offering the biggest Internet plan to be shared without any complexity and is coupled with its Celcom flagship postpaid, Celcom First, while supported by the latest MyCelcom Postpaid application (app).

Meanwhile, Chief Marketing Officer, Zalman Aefendy Zainal Abidin said GBshare paired with the new MYCELCOM Postpaid app gives customers full control of their account and internet usage, anywhere and anytime.

Celcom, established in 1988, is Malaysia’s leading data network provider with close to 11 million customers. – Bernama