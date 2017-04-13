DAP Sabah deputy chief threatens to leave party, cites issues with leadership

KOTA KINABALU: DAP Sabah Deputy Chief Dr Edwin Bosi has threatened to leave the party.

The Kapayan assemblyman said that he has issues with some of the party’s state leadership. Dr Bosi said for now he remains a DAP member and whether he continues to be one depends on what state DAP chairman Stephen Wong will do after this.

“I have consulted my constituents and they have given their blessings to leave DAP. If I do, I will join a local based opposition party. I do not have any issues with DAP, only some of its state leaders,” Dr Bosi told a press conference at the State Assembly Sitting here today.

He also said that the current state chairman was not too concerned about issues affecting the indigenous people in Sabah.

According to Dr Bosi, when he asked Stephen to confirm rumours that he (Dr Bosi) will not be fielded as DAP’s candidate in Kapayan in the coming election, the latter said he cannot give any confirmation.

“So there may be some truth in the rumours,” he said, adding that he spoke to Stephen during the State leadership meeting last month.