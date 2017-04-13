Latest News Sabah 

Date of coming GE is anybody’s guess, says Musa

Jenne Lajiun

Musa Aman

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Haji Aman has said that he “doesn’t know” when the next general election is going to be held.

“I have no idea when,” he told reporters after he was asked to comment on speculation regarding the dissolution of the cabinet after the closing of the State Legislative Assembly sitting earlier today at his office.

“Let it (speculation) be. Sometimes it is boring not to have any speculation,” he said lightheartedly.

He added that the time (for the dissolution) will come eventually.

“But when, I don’t know,” he said.

He called on assemblymen and government machineries to continue going down to the ground and ensuring that government programmes benefit those targeted.

He also said that it was imperative that these programmes were delivered on time.

“That is why I also go down to the ground to listen to the problems faced by the people such as health or agriculture… together we will find a solution,” said Musa.

 

