Funding societies to disburse RM20 mln financing over next 12 months

KUALA LUMPUR: Funding Societies, a peer-to-peer digital financing platform for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and investors, plans to disburse up to RM20 million in financing assistance for the Malaysian market over the next 12 months.

Chief executive officer and co-founder Kelvin Teo said Funding Societies is partnering RHB Banking Group in an effort to expand funding opportunities for the underserved SME segment in the country.

He said the company had opened its Malaysian branch, namely Funding Societies Malaysia in February this year, with a total disbursement of about RM500,000 to the local market to date.

Currently operating in three countries, Malaysia, Singapore and Indonesia, Teo said Funding Societies had generated more than RM100 million for about 500 deals, with one of the lowest default rates.

He said this after signing the collaboration agreement with RHB Bank yesterday.

Funding Societies Malaysia chief executive officer Wong Kah Meng said the partnership with RHB Bank is the first major collaboration since the opening of the Malaysian branch.

He said the lowest financing level the company provided for SMEs and investors via financing products is worth RM30,000, with the highest amount being RM500,000.

Wong said the shortest tenure available for funds is one month and the longest, up to 24 months.

Meanwhile, RHB Bank’s Group managing director Datuk Khairussaleh Ramli said the partnership between local banks and a licensed P2P operator is a pioneering initiative.

He said the collaboration is part of the bank’s Digital Transformation Roadmap, of which the core objective is to leverage on the latest digital technologies and emerging business models, to transform the way it does business while engaging customers. — Bernama