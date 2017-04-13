Hishammuddin appointed minister with special functions apart from being defence minister

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein has been appointed as the Minister With Special Functions at the Prime Minister’s Department effective yesterday.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak announced the appointment in a statement yesterday.

He said Hishammuddin remained as Minister of Defence.

“This appointment will allow Datuk Seri Hishammuddin to execute his duty apart from his responsibilities as defence minister,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has expressed support for Hishammuddin over his appointment as Minister with Special Functions.

“I support the new portfolio assigned to assist the Prime Minister in missions and special tasks to strengthen bilateral relations (with other countries) and also specific tasks that will lead to the smooth administration of the government,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Ahmad Zahid said the appointment was spot on and expressed confidence that Hishammuddin would be up to the task.— Bernama