Over 1,000 pupils statewide without documents

MUKAH: More than 1,000 primary school children in Sarawak do not have identification documents.

Minister of Welfare, Women and Community Wellbeing Datuk Fatimah Abdullah called on all district education offices (PPD) to identify these pupils and report them to the National Registration Department (JPN).

“We seek the cooperation of the PPDs in the whole state to look into this matter and to report, and to help those without the documents to go to the National Registration Department,” she said before launching a JPN Mobile Registration Counter and handing over of identification documents at the Dalat Community Hall yesterday.

Fatimah said the JPN outreach programme will end on Dec 31 and those still without personal identification documents would need to apply before the deadline.

She pointed out that those without personal identification documents cannot go to school, sit for public examinations, or receive welfare assistance.

Last year, the JPN outreach programme received 4,098 applications from 63 events and this year only 50 outreach events will be carried out.