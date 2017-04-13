Sarawak in final four of Tun Sharifah Rodziah Cup

MIRI: Sarawak have qualified for the semi-finals of the Tun Sharifah Rodziah Cup, the national inter-state women’s football tournament held in Miri.

The state team fought last year’s finalist Sabah to a scoreless draw in their quarter-final at Miri Stadium yesterday.

In an exciting penalty shoot-out, Sarawak outscored Sabah 3-2 in what head coach Hakimi Man called “an extraordinary victory.”

“This is the first time that I saw a match where the first three penalties we missed and we rose after that and I can say that the players have given their all today and I thank Sabah for this match as they are a very difficult team to beat,” he said.

Siti Rohani Saptu, Rogayah Ali and Asma Junaidi converted for the hosts.

In the other quarter-finals, PDRM narrowly defeated Penang 3-2, Kedah trounced defending champion MISC-MIFA 6-0 while Pahang also had to go the distance against Perak (2-2 at full-time) before winning 4-2 on penalty kicks.

In today’s (April 13) semi-finals, Sarawak will take on PDRM while Kedah face Pahang.

Hakimi is confident that his team has the tactical and defensive edge over PDRM.

“Tactically, we are ready because so far our strength is the defence, as seen in the game today, and I hope the momentum will continue in the semi-finals,” he told The Borneo Post.