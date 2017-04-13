SPCA Tawau urgently needs food for dogs

TAWAU: The Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Tawau (SPCA) is seeking help from the public to donate dog food in order to overcome a food supply shortage.

Its president, Madam Leong Nyuk Yin said the expenses that cover dog food, medical fees, workers’ salary and miscellaneous fees have increased alarmingly due to recent price hikes and an increasing number of stray dogs.

Leong said they had held a charity bazaar in 2015, but the funds raised was only barely enough until August, 2016. Last year’s charity fund raiser was also barely enough to cover the cost of running the shelter.

At present, items needed are rice, combs, canned food, glucose, milk powder for the puppies, garlic, loose cotton for disabled dogs and others miscellaneous items.

“We hope that the public could donate rice for the stray dogs as they need five 10kg bags of rice every day, which is by far the heaviest burden for us,” she said.

SPCA Tawau was set up in 2014, catering for more than 300 stray dogs with the help of three workers.

Leong, on behalf of SPCA Tawau, also expressed their gratitude to the owner of State Pets and friends for sending dog food on behalf of their customers to the association.