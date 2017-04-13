Sri Santubong Petanque on this weekend

KUCHING: 155 competitors are registered for this weekend’s Sri Santubong National Doubles Open Tournament at the Santubong Petanque Complex.

The tournament’s 11th Series under the theme ‘Together We Uplift the Glory of Petanque Sport’ has attracted teams from Thailand, Indonesia and Peninsular Malaysia vying for the prize pool worth RM15,800.

It will also serve as a platform for Petanque Association Kuching Division (PSPBK) to scout for local players to be absorbed into the Kuching Team to compete in the upcoming Sukan Sarawak (Suksar) at the end of the year.

Lea Sports Centre (LSC) Sdn Bhd is sponsoring prizes for the tournament which includes the men open and women open categories.

“Petanque is a sport that is picking up in Sarawak, as LSC used to relate with big sports such as football, LSC will also pay attention to new and upcoming sports,” LSC managing director Raymond Sim said when handing over the sponsorship at Sarawak Plaza Shopping Complex yesterday.

Sarawak Sports Corporation CEO Dr Ong Kong Swee said the various on-going sports activities in Sarawak is a good indication that the state is a focal point for sports.

On petanque, he added, “It would be good to have petanque sport development in major cities in order to have more talent.”

Also present were PSPBK chairman Zaidi Mahdi and Sara Urusharta Sdn Bhd general manager Alan Poh.