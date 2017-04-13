SWAT team conducts croc culling service at Sg Tasa

The crocodile at Sungai Tasa is hauled into the boat during the culling operation. Firefighters hold on to the crocodile captured in Lundu.

MUKAH: The Swift Wildlife Action Team (SWAT) of Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) was called for their crocodile culling services at Sungai Tasa, Batang Paloh, Belawai on April 5.

A press statement yesterday said the Sibu SWAT office was deployed to the location for an eight-day operation covering a 5km stretch of Sungai Tasa.

A total of 13 baited hooks and lines were set up to lure rogue crocodiles.

A female crocodile measuring 2.72 metres took the bait on one of the hooks and was hauled ashore about 100 metres from the site of the last attack in the area.

The SFC statement said SWAT teams were also dispatched to three separate locations in Bintulu and Miri early this week to set up cage traps in order to snare crocodiles that have been seen lurking at several locations.

SFC said it would continue to step up its crocodile culling and removal operations and monitor high-risk rivers to address the prevailing human-crocodile conflicts in the state, and to allay residents’ concerns with regards to the reptile.

Members of the public can report sightings of crocodiles to the nearest Forest Department or SFC office.

Meanwhile, Lundu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) personnel caught a crocodile at an outdoor retreat facility near Kampung Pandan, Lundu on Tuesday.

A Bomba spokesperson said a distress call was received at 10.35am about the sudden presence of the reptile, which posed a threat to visitors at the facility.

Firemen succeeded in snaring the crocodile around 11.25am and later handed it over to SFC for further action.