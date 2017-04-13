TYT briefed on MCCC visit to China

KOTA KINABALU: The Head of State Tun Juhar Mahiruddin received a courtesy call from Malaysia-China Chamber of Commerce (MCCC) Sabah branch led by its president, Datuk Frankie Liew, here yesterday.

During the meeting, Liew introduced Juhar to his committee as well as briefed him on the chamber’s objectives, functions and activities, including the recent trip to China in March.

He said a delegation headed by Minister of Special Tasks Datuk Teo Chee Kang, Assistant Minister of Tourism, Culture and Environment Datuk Pang Yuk Ming and Deputy Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly Datuk Dr Johnson Tee had visited Wuhan, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Macau and Zhuhai to meet with government officials and entrepreneurs from March 4 to 12.

Liew said the trip had laid a strong foundation for better exchanges and bilateral trade between Sabah and China.

He said China emphasized on the development of the agriculture, tourism and property sectors.

“Our Sabahan leaders and entrepreneurs have participated in dialogue and business matching sessions with our counterparts in China.

“Such activities have further boosted the friendly relations and yielded fruitful outcomes,” he said in an interview by RTM yesterday.

Liew said MCCC Sabah branch would strive to strengthen its relations with local government departments and leaders.

It is hoped that the close cooperation between the community and government would help resolve the issues and predicaments faced by the members, he said.

At the same time, Liew said the chamber would also undertake efforts to attract Chinese firms to invest or cooperate with their Sabahan counterparts.

Liew also expressed his gratitude to Juhar for taking time out of his hectic schedule to meet with the delegation, adding that this showed that Juhar was a hardworking and friendly leader who cared about the development of community associations.

Also present at the courtesy call were MCCC Sabah branch life honorary advisor Datuk Lau Kok Sing, vice president Foo Ngee Kee, vice president Datuk Tan Tiong Lai, vice president Raymond Tan, secretary Michael Chin, treasurer Datuk Soh Poh Soon, vice treasurer Datuk Liew Siew Kian and vice public relations officer Ngan Yoke Loo.