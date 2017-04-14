80 per cent of Kakus still without treated water

SIBU: About 80 per cent of longhouses in Kakus state constituency still depend on gravity feed, river and rain for water.

Only the area around Tatau town and Sangan is provided with treated water supply, Assistant Minister for Arts and Culture Datuk John Sikie Tayai said.

“I hope Sarawak Alternative Water Supply (Sawas) would be planned for areas without treated water,” he told The Borneo Post yesterday.

Sawas is an alternative water supply system for remote communities without road access.

Sikie, who is Kakus assemblyman, was asked if there were still many longhouses in the constituency without treated water supply.

As for electricity, about 60 per cent of Kakus constituency have supply though longhouses around Arip, Bawang and along Jalan Samarakan were waiting to be connected to the grid.

“Wiring is done inside the longhouses and the cost of wiring and installation of meters were all paid.” Sikie hoped the contractor and Sesco could commission the line as soon as possible.

Areas in the hinterlands without road connection will be supplied power through Hybrid and Sares.

Sares caters to typical rural household electricity needs like lighting, fans and television.

The alternative Hybrid scheme and Sares are systems not connected to the grid.