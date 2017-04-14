Another contract for Bumiputra firm under Pan Borneo Highway Sarawak

KUCHING: Another Bumiputera sub-contractor has secured a job for the Pan Borneo Highway Sarawak mega project.

Eastbourne Corporation Bhd and the Naim-Gamuda (NAGA) joint venture successfully sealed the Letter of Award for Eastbourne to undertake road works as a sub-contractor along the Pantu Junction–Batang Skrang stretch of the highway.

Naim-Gamuda is the works package contractor for the development of that 89.439km long stretch, according to Pan Borneo Highway Sarawak Project delivery partner Lebuhraya Borneo Utara Sdn Bhd (LBU) in a statement yesterday.

This contract award to Eastbourne came hot on the heels of two other Bumiputera sub-contractors last week.

Earlier on, Zecon Kimlun Consortium had awarded contracts to Konsortium Mahligai Budi Sdn Bhd and Konsortium Jajaran Borneo Sdn Bhd for roadworks.

A simple ceremony to present the Letter of Award was held at NAGA JV office here in Kuching yesterday.

Among those present then were NAGA JV project director Deric Kua Kee Sin, Eastbourne Corporation managing director Gani Matahir and LBU Bumiputera relations manager Shah Iszhan Isnin.

Under the Bumiputera Participation Programme (BPP) initiated by LBU, some 35 Sarawak Bumiputera contractors will participate as sub-contractors to the main contractors of the 11 works packages from Telok Melano to Miri.