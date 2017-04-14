CM has no idea when is election

KOTA KINABALU: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Haji Aman yesterday said that he does not know when the next state election is going to be held.

“I have no idea when,” he told reporters after he was asked to comment on speculations on the dissolution of the cabinet after the close of the State Legislative Assembly sitting yesterday at his office.

“Let the speculations be. Sometimes it is boring not to have any speculations,” he said.

He added that the time (for the dissolution) will come eventually.

“But when, I don’t know,” he said.

Musa called on the assemblymen and government machinery to continue going down to the grassroots and ensure government programmes benefit those targeted.

He also said that it was imperative that these programmes were delivered on time.

“That is why I also go down to find out problems faced by the people such as health or agriculture … together we will find a solution,” he said.

The Chief Minister also stressed the need for government ministers and administration to steer away from corruption and abuse of power.

He said that this was important to bring about development for the people, stressing the importance of integrity and transparency.

“If we do our work in a transparent and systematic manner, the work can be done,” he said.

Earlier, Musa commended all those involved in the State Assembly sitting and urged all those involved to bring up matters that would bring progress to the people and the state.

He said that the government would always hear matters that would benefit the people.

However, he said that members should abstain from slander and making baseless accusations or bringing up provocative issues.