Don’t only blame cabotage policy – Pairin

IT is not right to say that the cabotage policy puts Malaysians at a disadvantage, said Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan.

Pairin said shipping costs that led to pricier consumer goods was not solely caused by the cabotage policy.

“The main reason is trade imbalance that resulted in the inability of ports in Sabah to attract mainline operators (MLO) to the State,” Pairin said in his winding up speech in the State Legislative Assembly yesterday.

Pairin, who is also the Infrastructure Development Minister, said the cabotage policy aimed to protect domestic shipping companies and encourage their capacity growth, as well as reduce the outflow of foreign exchange in the form of insurance and freight payments.

“Abolishing the cabotage policy will not only cause us to do away with a policy that could enhance our shipping industry, but also increases the outflow of foreign exchange and affects national security.

“Besides, the cabotage policy does not ban foreign vessels from delivering cargo or containers to Sabah but they choose to head for Port Klang due to their business decision,” he explained.

On another note, Pairin said the Federal Government had approved an allocation of RM1.027 billion to develop Sepangar Bay Container Port (SBCP) as a transshipment hub for Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia and Philippines – East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) and the Far East regions.

He said the development would increase the number of containers handled by SBCP, especially those intended for export.

Pairin continued to say that SBCP had handled 357,380 twenty footer equivalent units (TEUs) last year.

Based on projected demand, the container handling capacity at SBCP will rise to 500,000 TEUs in 2018 and 875,000 TEUs in 2021.

“This will solve the trade imbalance which is the main cause of high shipping fees in Sabah.”

Meanwhile, Pairin said the Sabah Ports and Harbour Department (JPDS) had been approved an allocation of RM5.4 million this year.

Among the projects being implemented by JPDS are the construction of navigational aids in Lahad Datu, Kunak and Mempakul Ports with RM2 million allocation, upgrading works of public facilities at Menumbok Ferry Terminal (RM1 million), Vessels Traffic Monitoring System Tower in Kota Kinabalu (RM900,000), construction of floating jetty for small vessels in Pulau Banggi (RM800,000) and digging works at Tanjung Aru River, Sandakan (RM700,000).

On another matter, Pairin said there was no issue of double charge imposed at Tawau Ferry Terminal as claimed by Sri Tanjong assemblyman Chan Foong Hin.