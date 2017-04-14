Dr Bosi to leave DAP if not fielded in 14GE

KOTA KINABALU: DAP Sabah deputy chairman Dr Edwin Bosi will leave the party if he is not fielded in the 14th general election.

The Kapayan assemblyman told a press conference before the start of the State Assembly sitting here yesterday that he was ready to join a local-based opposition party.

Dr Bosi said for now he would remain a DAP member and whether he continued to be one would depend on what state DAP chairman Stephen Wong would do after this.

“I have consulted my constituents and they have given their blessings to leave DAP. If I do, I will join a local-based opposition party. I do not have any issues with DAP, only some of its state leaders,” he said.

Dr Bosi added when he asked Stephen to confirm rumours that he would not be fielded as DAP candidate in Kapayan in the coming election, the latter could not give any confirmation.

“So there may be some truth in the rumours,” he said, adding that he spoke to Stephen during the state leadership meeting last month.

On what his next course of action would be, Dr Bosi said it all depended on what the party chairman was going to do.

“My people have already said if you are not going to be candidate we are more than happy to see you become an independent lawmaker and also to join any party that we think will be very consistent with what my struggle is (and that is) for justice, for the Malaysian people and especially to help the indigenous people of Sabah.

“I am still with DAP,” he stressed but affirmed that he was contemplating a move if the answer would not be what the Kapayan constituents wished, which is to see him retain as a candidate in the coming election.

Dr Bosi said he had made his intention (to contest) known to the Sabah DAP leadership and the answer given was that they could not confirm if he would be fielded or not.

He also was non-committal when asked if he had met with Parti Cinta Sabah (PCS) leaders.

“My people say the party’s (that they want me to join) struggles must seek justice for all which is just like DAP, justice for Malaysians and at the same time with special emphasis for indigenous people of Sabah because fighting for the indigenous people of Sabah is my trademark. I am looking for that party that fits into this struggle of mine, if I have (to leave DAP).”

When asked if a ‘negative’ response from Stephen meant he was forgoing the rights of the indigenous people in Sabah, Dr Bosi who is Sabah DAP Native Consultative Committee chairman said: “I believe so because he has not shown that he is interested with the Batu Sumpah.

“When we talk about the indigenous rights of the people our central focus is the Batu Sumpah, the guarantees that the Malaysian government has given to the native people. Freedom of religion is number one which is very important, number two about land matters as the indigenous people are losing their land and they are very upset about it and also the native customary laws and practices.

“These are three very important guarantees and I think any parties that want to focus on these three guarantees will have a following among Sabahans, even the non-natives because they are also affected by it like the freedom of religion, everyone is affected by it,” he stressed.

To a question if any other Sabah DAP elected representatives might be taking the same step as him, Dr Bosi replied: “I cannot say the same for them but we will see; this month is a very exciting month and we wait until it ends for things to reveal themselves.”