Dr Sim questions credibility of ‘news’ on social media

KUCHING: The credibility of ‘news’ reported on social media has been questioned by Minister of Local Government Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Dr Sim said the public are often quickly influenced by what they see on social media.

“But despite being new tools and technology to disseminate fast news or information to the public, those who write it must be responsible and follow the ethical practices of the traditional media,” he said at the Kuching Division Journalists Association (KDJA) 2017 Media Night on Wednesday.

“These forms of new digital social media like to post sensationalised news unlike the traditional form of media. And worse, many people believe and follow this new digital media.”

He lamented that social media users tended to spread fake news and hate.

“It is very crucial for us to tell the people what we believe in due to our freedom of speech but we must not abuse this freedom.

“But whatever is being said on this form of social media, for instance on Facebook, you should be responsible.

“This will be the challenge now and whether we like it or not, digital media is here to stay,” he said.

He reminded journalists from the traditional media that they are a very privileged group.

“Because of your privileged position, it is very important for you to use that position to be responsible,” he stressed.

“The big picture including what you may not like, what I might not like, but if this is good for the country, we just have to do it for the country. Now that is important. So to do that, you need to be very professional.”

Meanwhile, organising chairman John Lister Chan said the traditional media industry is now facing many challenges.

“It has caused the print media and journalists the need to transform and be more competitive in this new era,” he said, adding there is a constant battle with fake news.

“We as journalists with credibility, we have to bear the responsibility to ensure reported news is accurate and credible for the consumption of the public.”