Eight traffic wardens approved for PMC

KUCHING: The Ministry of Transport has empowered Padawan Municipal Council (PMC) with eight traffic wardens to help alleviate its huge volume of  traffic.

Local Government Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian said the eight enforcement officers would undergo training before being sent to direct traffic in congested areas.

“This is in addition to Traffic Police to help direct traffic. Minister of Transport Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai has authorised this, and eight PMC enforcement officers are to be trained by Traffic Police,” he told a news conference here yesterday.

Dr Sim, however, had no knowledge when and for how long the eight enforcement officers would be trained.

He said Kuching City South Council (MBKS) could also use a few traffic wardens.

“MBKS should look at areas where they can help traffic police ensure smoother flow of traffic.”

Dr Sim said the presence of traffic wardens would improve the traffic flow particularly at roundabouts.

Presently, MBKS places its enforcement officers at Jalan Foochow/Jalan Bayor Bukit intersection to direct traffic in the morning on working days.

Chan said the council would look into the need for traffic wardens in MBKS area to better serve the community.

