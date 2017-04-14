Former national footballer surrenders to MACC

PUTRAJAYA: Former national footballer Khairul Anuar Baharum today surrendered himself to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) for investigation into allegations of match-fixing in the Premier League involving the Malaysian Indian Sports Council and Malaysian Indian Football Association (MISC-MIFA).

Khairul Anuar, 43, also known as “Ah Chong”, arrived at the MACC headquarters here at about 10.45 am and was accompanied by a lawyer.

He looked surprised to see the presence of media practitioners at the MACC compound.

Members of the media were actually waiting for Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) vice-president Rafizi Ramli, who was expected to submit a report to the commission.

It is learnt that MACC arrested Khairul Anuar at about 12.30 pm after recording his statement.

MACC Chief Commissioner (Operations) Datuk Azam Baki confirmed the arrest. Last Wednesday, three MIFA players were released on MACC bail after being remanded for six days for alleged match-fixing, while the remand order for another, said to be the “bookie”, was extended until April 17.

Khairul Anuar, who used to play for Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, is expected to be taken to the Magistrate’s Court here to for MACC to obtain a remand order against him.

Meanwhile, Razifi arrived at the MACC headquarters at about noon to submit evidence on the alleged money transfer by SRC International. – Bernama