Govt always extends assistance to opposition-held constituencies – Musa

THE Sabah government has always rendered assistance to opposition-held constituencies in the aspect of development and in time of disasters.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman said the gesture was based on the common goal shared by both government and opposition representatives.

“I am sure, even though I am in the government and you are in the opposition, that our goal is the same, which is to build the state and the people.

“So we use this common goal to help the people,” he said while responding to to Dr Edwin Bosi (DAP-Kapayan) at the State Legislative Assembly yesterday.

Musa said the state government was not just open to the views of the opposition, “we also invite them to bring their views forward for mutual advantage especially for Sabah”.

In this way, he said, the government would be able to comprehensively resolve the problems faced by the people in every corner of the state.

Earlier, the chief minister who is also state Finance Minister said Sabah received a substantial allocation from the government particularly for rural development.

He noted that the funds were also derived from the goods and services tax (GST).

“We have to accept that no matter how much GST was collected by the federal government, most of it are channeled to the state government which also receives other special allocation, grants and direct financing,” he said.

Musa was responding to Datuk Seri Lajim Ukin (Harapan-Klias).