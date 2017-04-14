Govt, committee have done jobs – Pairin

DEPUTY Chief Minister Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan yesterday rebuked claims that the government and the technical committee on the management of foreigners in Sabah which he chairs have not done their jobs.

Pairin said a total of 280,510 identification cards (ICs) issued without proper procedure had been recalled by the National Registration Department (NRD).

He said a panel had been formed to study such cases and the government was still in the process of reviewing ICs that have been issued improperly.

Pairin, who is also the Minister of Infrastructure Development, said that in his winding up speech in the State Legislative Assembly yesterday.

In line with objective of the formation of the technical committee, that is to obtain feedback from Sabahan community on improving the management of foreigners in the State, the committee has received various suggestions from political parties, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), social activists and individuals, he said.

He said all the proposals received had been considered seriously by the technical committee.

Pairin said the technical committee had met three times, on February 15, 2015, May 12, 2015 and March 14, 2016.

Following the series of discussions, he said the technical committee had handed its draft report to the main committee on the management of foreigners in Sabah through the secretariat.

“The first draft report was submitted on March 14, 2016 and the second report by the end of last year.”

As the chairman of the technical committee, Pairin stressed that any claims that the government through the technical committee had not done its job was not true.

“Following the proposals and initiatives of the technical committee, together with the main committee and secretariat on the management of foreigners, the government has implemented various activities in illegal immigrants’ (PATI) management.”

He said the government enforcement agencies had stepped up their joint operations to nab and eradicate PATI in Sabah.

From 2015 to April 3, 2017, Pairin said the enforcement agencies had carried out 7,285 operations and checked 211,994 foreigners.

Of the foreigners inspected, 26,650 have been remanded while 52,985 have been deported.

“The figures reflect the government’s seriousness in its core business, that is to nab and deport PATI.

“The government continues to be committed and work hard to nab more PATI in time to come.”

Pairin said the government also worked with the Embassy of the Philippines to expedite the issuance of travel documents in order to speed up the deportation process of PATI.

“The quicker deportation of PATI will make room at Temporary Detention Centres (TDC) for illegal immigrants who have just been caught.”

He said the government had also received an official visit from Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte in Malaysia on November 9 and 10 last year, during which both parties had agreed on permitting Malaysian security personnel to enter Philippines territory in the event of hot pursuit of militants.

“The Philippines has also agreed to help our government in the deportation of PATI by providing the logistics.”

In addition, Pairin said the government had decided on using different terms for birth registration documents issued to Malaysian children and non-Malaysian children who were born in Sabah.

“Now only Malaysian children will be issued birth certificates, while non-Malaysian children would be issued a birth record only.”

He said biometric systems were also installed in TDCs all over Sabah to enhance record management of PATI.

“Biometric information of PATI is collected for us to monitor if they attempt to enter the country using other identities,” he said.

Pairin said the government was also undertaking efforts to rebuild and upgrade TDCs to expand their capacities.

“It is hoped that the increased capacity of TDCs would accommodate more detainees.”

Furthermore, Pairin said the government would review and enhance the Standard Operations Procedure (SOP) of Refugee Community Village Security Committee to monitor the activities of foreigners in refugee settlements.

The government will also install image recognition system at the entry points into the State for better control, he said.

Besides that, Pairin said the government had announced the formation of a special team to probe fake ICs and eradiate irresponsible syndicates that issue fake MyKads.

Coming back to his point, Pairin said most actions that have or being taken were the result of the proposals suggested by political parties, NGOs, activists and individuals.

“Many of the proposals made by political parties, non-political parties and individuals have been taken into account and considered by the government through the two committees (technical and main).

“This shows that we are not keeping silent or ignoring the proposals.”

Pairin added that the committee had also written to the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister to look into the reports, including the proposal to issue ICs to Sabahans as a way of differentiating genuine Malaysians from non-citizens.

Pairin said efforts to eradicate PATI was a continuous process which could not be done overnight.

“But as a responsible government, we are consistent in our operation activities and law enforcements.”