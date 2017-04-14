GreenTech Malaysia partners with WorldGBC, MGBC to host international speakers

KUCHING: Malaysian Green Technology Corporation (GreenTech Malaysia) and Malaysia Green Building Confederation (MGBC) recently signed an agreement to organise the much anticipated International Urban Sustainability and Green Building Conference (IUSGBC) at the region’s largest green technology exhibition platform, International GreenTech & Eco Products Exhibition & Conference Malaysia (IGEM) 2017.

The two-day conference beginning October 11 this year organised in partnership with the World Green Building Council (WorldGBC), aims to showcase the potential of green buildings in mitigating climate change and explore sustainable green buildings options.

The conference is expected to gather 250 delegates from across the globe including industry leaders and subject matter experts from countries such as Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, United Kingdom and Vietnam to discuss key areas pertinent to the growth of the green building industry in the region.

Speaking about the conference, chief executive officer of GreenTech IdeasLab, Elina Jani said, “We are pleased to be collaborating with WorldGBC and MGBC to organise IUCGBC at IGEM 2017, widening the reach of IGEM in this high potential sector.

“With its strong track record, IGEM has proven to be a strategic platform for driving the growth of many green industries over the last seven years. We are confident that this conference will contribute in increasing interest in the green building and construction sector.”

WorldGBC, a global network of green building councils in over 70 countries has over the last 15 years, worked together with regional councils on sustainable cities, infrastructure, responsible consumption, good health and well-being, to achieve the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.

With over 100,000 buildings and almost one billion square metres of green building space registered globally, WorldGBC works with member councils such as MGBC to ensure that green buildings are key facets of any comprehensive sustainability strategy.

Tai Lee Siang, Chair, WorldGBC and Asia Pacific Regional Network, said, “WorldGBC is always on the lookout for corporations and organisations that are committed to the global green agenda. Our established member, MGBC, collaborating with GreenTech Malaysia for IGEM 2017, provides us a strong channel for individuals and organisations to expand and intensify outreach programmes to grow sustainable green communities across the region.”

Malaysia, currently one of the leaders in the Asean region, has over 180 million square feet of green buildings. In line with Malaysia’s ambitions to be a green community by 2030, the conference will pave the way for international dialogue, exchange of knowledge and idea sharing.

Commenting on the upcoming conference, Sarly Adre Sarkum, immediate past president of MGBC on behalf of President Ir. Ahmad Izdihar Supaat said, “We are excited to be hosting the IUSGBC, a strategic platform that drives the growth of the green building sector, at IGEM this year.

“We will be presenting a line-up that features internationally renowned speakers covering topics including energy efficiency, green community, resource optimisation and other aspects of developing sustainable urban spaces, to ensure that our participants gain the most out of this two-day conference.”

The conference targeting property developers, architects, consultants and green practitioners with attractive discounts available for MGBC’s 114 industry partners, corporate and institutional members. Apart from the conference, MGBC’s members and partner organisations will also be exhibiting at IGEM 2017’s Green Building Pavilion.

IGEM 2017 is the region’s largest green technology business and innovation platform to promote the growth of the green technology sector. Organised by the Ministry of Energy, Green Technology and Water (KeTTHA) and co-organised by GreenTech Malaysia, IGEM 2017 will be held from 11th to 13th October 2017 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

Since inception in 2010, IGEM has generated an estimated RM10 billion in business leads, with 2016 recording the highest at RM2.2 billion. Overall, IGEM has attracted over 380,000 visitors from over 50 countries including delegates, dignitaries and companies from China, Germany, Japan, Norway, Netherlands, United Kingdom and the United States of America.

This year, IGEM expects to draw in over 320 exhibitors from over 20 countries and targets business leads of RM1.6 billion.