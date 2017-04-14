Hishammuddin’s new appointment has different meanings for different people

KUCHING: The appointment of Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein as Special Functions Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department is read and interpreted differently by political analysts but most have welcomed the move.

Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) Associate Professor Dr Jeniri Amir reads it as a move by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak to strengthen his own position as well as that of his cousin’s within the party and the government.

“It is a strategic move to weaken Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s influence with the party and the government.”

“It also strengthens and stabilises his (Najib) power. Who is better to elevate if not his own cousin Hishammuddin? After all, blood is thicker than water,” Jeniri said when contacted yesterday.

Jeniri holds the view that Najib is always confident in Hishammuddin but he could not instantly promote him when he removed former deputy prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin from the Cabinet because it would not look good in the eyes of the public and Umno members.

“The PM had to do it gradually. Now is the best time as the general election is around the corner,” said Jeniri.

Director of the Asia Institute of Tasmania University Prof Dr James Chin, on the other hand, believed that it was a signal that Hishammuddin has been groomed for higher office.

“It also means Hishammuddin will play a key role in the upcoming general election.

“My guess is that many Umno people will be happy with the announcement since many do not think Zahid is prime minister material,” said Chin in a WhatsApp’s message.

On Zahid’s fate, Chin said Zahid would be ‘safe for now until the next Umno party election’.

Meanwhile, a politician in Putrajaya who preferred anonymity told the public not to read too much into the new arrangement made by the prime minister.

“The move should not be seen as a succession plan taking place.

“It is just a necessary step to take because Hishammuddin has been tasked to carry out many special assignments on ad hoc basis by the prime minister.

“To make him (Hishammuddin) a Special Functions Minister now is just making it official for Hishammuddin who has been given special assignments apart from being the Defence Minister,” said the politician.

He added that Hishammuddin has a vast network with regional powers as a defence minister and thus has been of great assistance to Najib.

On the Umno succession plan, the politician refused to comment except to say that Ummo always has its own way of doing things and the party should be left to decide who to lead it.