Japan’s Crown Price Naruhito pays tribute to Malaysia’s fallen heroes

Crown Prince Naruhito in front of Tugu Negera during his visit. Bernama Photo The Crown Prince of Japan lays a wreath of flowers at Tugu Negara during his visit. Bernama Photo

KUALA LUMPUR: Japan’s Crown Prince Naruhito today began his five-day official visit to Malaysia by laying a wreath at the National Monument or ‘Tugu Negara’ built in remembrance of those who died in the country’s struggle for freedom.

The crown prince bowed and stood in silence as a mark of respect after laying the wreath of white flowers in front of the imposing structure located within a walking distance from the Kuala Lumpur Lake Gardens.

Present at the event was Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Razali Ibrahim, who is the minister-in-attendance.

Built in 1966 and standing 15.5 metres high, the monument depicting seven soldiers and the Malaysian Jalur Gemilang national flag is one of the largest bronze statues in the world.

This is Naruhito’s first visit to Malaysia since he became crown prince in 1991. He arrived in Malaysia yesterday.

The Japanese crown prince’s visit is also the highlight of the commemoration of the 60th anniversary of Malaysia-Japan bilateral relations.

Naruhito, the eldest son of Emperor Akihito, is also scheduled today to deliver a special lecture at the University of Malaya and visit the Permata Pintar Centre at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia in Bangi in the outskirts of the capital.

He is also scheduled to grace an event marking the 60th anniversary of Japan-Malaysia bilateral ties at a leading hotel this evening. – Bernama