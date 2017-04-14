Lajim happy opposition reps given opportunity to debate

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah opposition chief Datuk Seri Panglima Lajim Ukin is happy with the way the just concluded State Assembly sitting was conducted.

“I saw that the debates this time are good as the government has given all the Yang Berhormat space and opportunity. This is complimented by the Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman’s guarantee that the opposition is given room to speak.

“We in the opposition raise issues that have the interest of the rakyat and the Chief Minister admitted that we are the same even though we are in the opposition as all the issues that the government and opposition state elected representatives voice out are for the good of the rakyat and the state,” he said.

Speaking to reporters at the State Assembly building here yesterday, Lajim who is Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah (Harapan Rakyat) president, pointed out that the opposition also has the responsibility to make recommendations to the government so that it can take concrete steps to make life better for the rakyat in Sabah.

The government, he said, was also serious in its reply to the questions asked and added that it is the opposition’s hope that the transparency will be continued into the future so that the State Assembly becomes one that gives full freedom to the elected representatives especially from the opposition to raise issues affecting the people in their respective areas.

The Klias assemblyman also expressed his gratitude to the opposition state elected representatives who retained and supported him to continue as the opposition chief in the State Assembly till the end of this term.

“I will carry out my duties as the opposition chief and will ensure that the opposition elected representatives will be managed properly, especially when participating in the debates.

“I will guide them so that they do not stray from the topic being debated. For example I admonished the Likas assemblyman through Point of Order 43.1 because he had veered from the topic being debated which is based on the contents of the Head of State’s speech on the state government’s policy.

“I was not trying to stop him from speaking but I wanted to ensure that he does not break any rules and have action taken against him. I have more than 30 years experience as a elected representative and I am well versed in the rules and regulations of the State Assembly and there are some words which are deemed ‘unparliamentary’ so we need to guide those who are still new in the State Assembly.

“Don’t take it as if I am stopping a Yang Berhormat from the opposition from speaking (during the session). We can speak about anything as long as it is based on the issues raised in the State Assemble sitting. We can deviate a bit but we cannot repeat words which are accusatory as this will sometimes, cause problems to the respective elected representative,” he pointed out.