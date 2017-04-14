MACC detains PKR Ampang Youth chief over ‘extreme wealth’

PUTRAJAYA: The Youth chief of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) in Ampang Datuk Adam Rosly has been detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to facilitate investigations into his purported extraordinary wealth.

In confirming the detention, MACC deputy director-general (operations) Datuk Azam Baki said the 28-year-old suspect was picked up as soon as he arrived at the MACC headquarters at 2.30pm yesterday, to give his statement.

“The detention is to help in investigations into the case,” he told Bernama when contacted.

He said the man was investigated under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Declining to comment further, Azam would only say that the MACC would summon several witnesses in connection with the case.

“If necessary, the man will be taken to the Putrajaya magistrates’ Court tomorrow (today) for a remand order,” he said.

This was the second time Adam gave a statement to the MACC, the first being on Feb 10.

Previously, the media had reported on the extraordinary wealth of the young political leader who allegedly owned a multi-million ringgit bungalow and several luxury vehicles despite just recently holding a post in a political party.

Subsequently, a report was lodged with the MACC by Ampang Umno division chief Datuk Ismail Kijo. — Bernama