Malaysia to increase long term competitiveness

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is moving towards strategic diversification to increase competitiveness in the long term, particularly by placing a strong emphasis on complex and high-value products.

Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) chief executive officer, Datuk Azman Mahmud, said in line with country’s aspirations to become a high-income nation, Malaysia emphasised the use of precision robotics and automation.

“We seek high-technology investments that can contribute to our industrial ecosystem, especially in the 3+2 catalytic sub-sectors, namely, electrical & electronics, machinery & equipment, chemical, medical devices and aerospace.

“As the manufacturing sector advances in tandem with the emergence of state-of-the-art technology and customer demands, we continue to encourage existing companies to upscale and keep abreast of trends and innovations to remain relevant,” he said in a joint-statement between MIDA and SEMI.

SEMI is a global non-profit association that serves to focus on facilitating the development and growth of the microelectronics, semiconductor and solar industries.

He said SEMICON South-East Asia 2017 (SEMICON SEA 2017) was also another good platform to spur discussions and establish strategic connections for businesses and long-term growth in the manufacturing sector.

“The SEMICON SEA 2017, which will be held in Penang on April 25-27, 2017, is expected to attract 7,500 trade visitors,” he said.

SEMI South-East Asia President, Ng Kai Fai, said SEMICON echoed MIDA’s call to continuously upscale knowledge in the manufacturing sector to support growth and development of industries in this segment.

“The SEMICON SEA 2017 is timely in showcasing to industry participants the relevant technologies from chip manufacturing to system-level integration and trends that are driving investment and growth in all sectors across the region,” he said.

This year, the event will feature close to 15 per cent increase in ehibitors with more than 300 exhibition booths from over 200 companies. — Bernama