Man jailed for damaging girlfriend’s belongings

KUCHING: A magistrates’ court here yesterday sentenced a man, who pleaded guilty to committing mischief at his girlfriend’s house, to 15 months behind bars.

Ukit Tree, 32, appeared before Magistrate Zulhairil Sulaiman, who convicted him under Section 427 of the Penal Code.

He admitted committing the offence at a house at Jalan Matang here about 11.30pm on April 5.

His custodial sentence takes effect from the date of his arrest, which was the same day he committed the offence.

Ukit also claimed trial to a charge of criminal intimidation, which he allegedly committed at the same place, time and date.

He allegedly pointed a sharp weapon at his girlfriend and her mother.

He faces a charge under Section 506 of the Penal Code, which provides for up to seven years in prison, or a fine, or both.

According to the complainant, she arrived home to find Ukit standing outside the house and then going berserk.

The victim and her mother somehow managed to escape from the house and then alerted the police.

Inspector Hisyam Junaidi prosecuted.