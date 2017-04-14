Octogenarian killed in suspected hit-and-run

SIBU: An octogenarian found sprawled in middle of the road at KM85 Sibu-Bintulu Road yesterday is believed to have been killed in a hit-and-run.

Sati Kumpan, 86, who died on the spot, had serious injuries to her head and body.

Mukah police chief Jimmy Panyau said initial police investigation suggested Sati was hit by a vehicle while crossing the road.

“This case will be investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said.

“Until now, no one has turned (themselves) in. We’re working hard to trace the suspect.”

Those with any information on the accident can contact the Mukah police station on 084-871222.

In the incident around 11am yesterday, the victim from Rumah Mincan, Sungai Sebaya, Sibu-Bintulu road is believed to have been walking home after gathering jungle produce not far from the scene of accident when tragedy struck.