Perodua Bezza wins ‘Malaysia Car of the Year’ award

The Perodua Bezza has been named ‘Malaysia Car of the Year’ and ‘Malaysia Debut Car of the Year’. Bernama File Photo

KUALA LUMPUR: The Perodua Bezza sedan has bagged the 2017 Frost & Sullivan’s ‘Malaysia Car of the Year’ award and ‘Malaysia Debut Car of the Year’ award.

In a statement today, Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua), said the awards were based on the model’s substantial sales volume, sales growth, market share and overall impact on the total industry volume.

It said the Perodua Axia won the 2017 Frost & Sullivan’s ‘Malaysia Value­-for-Money Car of the Year’ Award for the 1.3L-above category.

“The 2017 Frost & Sullivan’s Malaysia Car of the Year Award for the Bezza is an endorsement for our first full upper body designed model,” said Perodua President/Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Aminar Rashid Salleh.

Perodua has sold over 50,900 units of the Bezza model since its launch in 2016. – Bernama

