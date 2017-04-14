PKR Youth leader under five-day remand over MACC probe

PUTRAJAYA: A Selangor PKR Youth leader has been remanded for five days from today over an investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission into his alleged extraordinary wealth.

Magistrate Nik Isfahanie Tasnim Wan Ab. Rahman issued the remand order after the MACC filed the application.

The case is being investigated under Section 14(1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Earlier, the 28-year-old man, who has a ‘Datuk’ title, was brought to the Magistrate’s Court handcuffed and in orange lockup attire.

He was smiling as he alighted from the vehicle, and was accompanied by about 10 family members and supporters.

MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Azam Baki, when contacted by Bernama yesterday, said the PKR Youth leader was detained after he had turned up at the MACC headquarters here at 2.30pm yesterday to give a statement.

The man drew attention after the media reported his alleged extraordinary wealth which included a bungalow worth millions of ringgit and several luxury cars.

Subsequently, UMNO Ampang Division chief Datuk Ismail Kijo lodged a report with the MACC. – Bernama