Sabah DAP GE14 candidates not confirmed yet – chairman

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah DAP chairman Stephen Wong said his party has not yet confirmed their candidates for the 14th general election.

However, the party has shortlisted 30 potential candidates for the general election and Kapayan assemblyman Dr Edwin Bosi is among them, he told an online portal yesterday in response to Bosi’s claim that he may not be fielded in the coming election.

Stephen added that those listed are undergoing training (for the election) and promotional campaign materials have also been distributed among them.

Wong, who is also Sandakan member of parliament, stressed that they cannot make any confirmation on the candidacies and even he does not know whether he will be contesting in the 14th general election.

Meanwhile, Sabah DAP secretary Chan Foong Hin, when met during the state assembly sitting, disclosed that seat negotiations among the opposition parties were still ongoing.

“For the time being, no one in DAP Sabah can confirm their candidacy, including me and Stephen. During the state committee meeting, we told Dr Edwin that it is because the seat negotiations with Pakatan Harapan component parties and other opposition parties in Sabah are still ongoing.

“So we cannot confirm the candidates because we are not up to that stage yet,” he said, explaining that the first stage is where leaders have to focus on serving their own constituency or division, followed by seat allocation among the parties in the second stage and candidacy will be decided after that.

He added that during seat negotiations, the choice of candidate will also be discussed but it would still not be confirmed at that stage.

“However, Dr Edwin Bosi is definitely one of the potential candidates. Only when we receive the appointment letter will the candidacy be confirmed,” he said.

Chan was also of the opinion that Bosi’s announcement that he would leave DAP if he was not fielded in the next general election is not a threat to the party.

“I would not say that he is threatening the party, but I will say that he has a right to express his feelings.

“He is a very straightforward person and will say what he feels. I understand his character and I respect his right to express his will,” he said.

Earlier, Bosi had mentioned that he had issues with some of Sabah DAP’s leaders.

Chan disclosed that he has informed the Sabah DAP chairman of the matter and stressed that DAP Sabah will use whatever means to improve Stephen and Bosi’s relationship better.

“To end speculations that there will be some changes in the seats allocation in Pakatan Harapan, I can make it clear that DAP and PKR will not be swapping seat.

“There is no such thing because the seat allocation is still ongoing. It was suggested before but DAP turned down the offer,” Chan said when commenting on speculations that DAP and PKR will be swapping the Kapayan and Moyog seats.

He added that, with the pressure of a snap poll, there is a higher chance that the seat allocation will be resolved soon.

“I would like to apologise to the public and DAP supporters for this unnecessary argument and anxiety among our supporters. We will resolve the issue by internal channel,” Chan said.

Stephen, when commenting on Bosi’s claim that Sabah DAP has not shown interest in fighting for the indigenous people, said he was of the opinion that Bosi was just using this as an excuse to leave the party.

“If you check my record during the Parliament sitting, I have been fighting a lot on the Batu Sumpah issue. Janie Lasimbang is also solid proof that the party cares for the Kadazandusun Murut people,” he said.

Lasimbang, who is former Bersih Sabah 2.0 chief and former Suhakam commissioner, helms the party’s Wanita wing in the state.