Sarawak explores use of electric trains for transport

LONDON: Sarawak is exploring the possible use of electric trains as a new means of transport in the state, said Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Abang Johari, who is on a weeklong study visit to the United Kingdom since Sunday, disclosed this on Thursday after visiting the UK Office of Low Emission Vehicles here.

He had earlier visited the Nissan LEAF plant in Sunderland which produces zero-emission electric cars.

Abang Johari said the possible introduction of electric trains in Sarawak was part of a plan to implement a host of strategic projects in the state that he announced during the recent launch of the Development Bank of Sarawak.

The Chief Minister had also announced, during the recent launch of Pesta Birumuh in Serian, the possible linkage of Serian, Kota Samarahan and Kuching by the electricity-driven Light Rail Transit.

Abang Johari, in his opening address during the briefing at the UK Office of Low Emission Vehicles, said his visit was to gain an insight into how electricity-driven low- or zero-emission vehicles were introduced in the UK, as well as the technology and the infrastructure involved.

The briefing officials said they were happy to know of Sarawak’s interest in low-emission vehicles and expressed their willingness to assist wherever possible.

In an event the previous night, Abang Johari, his wife Datin Amar Juma’ani Tun Tuanku Bujang, State Secretary Tan Sri Mohamad Morshidi Abdul Ghani and his wife Puan Sri Saptuyah Suib were guests at the Duke of Edinburgh’s Emerging Leaders Dialogue dinner hosted by Her Royal Highness, The Princess Royal, Princess Anne, at St James’ Palace here.

Other guests from Sarawak at the royal dinner were Sarawak Assistant Minister for Science Research and Biotechnology Dr Annuar Rapa’ee and Assistant Minister for Early Childhood Education and Family Development Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali.

Emerging Leaders’ Dialogues Asia (ELDA) was held in Malaysia between Oct 20 and Nov 1, 2016 under the patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Anne.

The objective of this flagship initiative is to help identify, encourage and build leadership competencies from both emerging and developed economies.

An important feature of ELDA 2016 was study tours to regions within Malaysia including Sarawak and abroad (India). – Bernama