Sarawak Hear raises RM150,000 to support hearing-impaired

KUCHING: The launching and fund-raising dinner of Sarawak Hearing and Aural Rehabilitation Society (Sarawak Hear) on Wednesday raised RM150,000 to support hearing-impaired people and their families.

Head of State Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud congratulated the society for being able to bring people of different expertise together to integrate the hearing-impaired into the listening world.

“It is through such intention that we will be able to serve our society better and to improve our standard of living,” he said.

Sarawak Hear is the only regional society devoted to supporting hearing-impaired people and their families.

Taib, who is also the society’s patron, said: “I hope our friends in Sabah will eventually have the same society on their own.”

Its president Dr Tang Ing Ping said the funds raised would be used for the society’s upcoming events throughout the year.

“These events include public awareness campaigns, parents’ workshops, speech and hearing rehabilitation programmes and partial funding for hearing implants for truly needy patients,” said Dr Tang, who is also an Associate Professor at Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas).

Dr Tang added: “We welcome all forms of support, be it financially or sponsorship of equipment, hearing devices and professional speech and hearing rehabilitation training.”

Local Government Minister and Sarawak Hear’s advisor Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian was also present at the dinner.