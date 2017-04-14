Sarawak, West Kalimantan police reaffirm commitment to combat trans-border crime at first meeting in 7 years

KUCHING: The police forces of Sarawak and West Kalimantan met yesterday to reaffirm their commitment to work closely with each other to combat trans-border criminal activities by improving existing levels of cooperation and communication.

State Police Commissioner Datuk Mazlan Mansor said a close relationship between the Sarawak police and their West Kalimantan counterpart is vital to ensure that criminals do not exploit the two states’ vast shared border.

“In our efforts to combat trans-border crimes, there has to be a more serious, comprehensive and organised plan based on procedures and laws of both countries.

“Our meeting today (yesterday) aims to produce a guideline on tackling border-related issues such as stolen vehicles being smuggled into Indonesia, armed robberies perpetrated by foreigners, illegal immigrants, breaches along the border, the damaging of gates at the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) checkpoint at Tebedu/Entikong, and several others as well,” he said to reporters at the state police headquarters here yesterday.

Meanwhile, West Kalimantan police chief Drs Musyafak, who led a delegation of high-ranking officers here, touched on the need for greater coordination between the two forces to counter the increasing sophistication of trans-border criminals.

“We have to better our communication with each other to effectively police the three official entry points between the two countries, as well as the roughly 60 to 80 unofficial points along the border.

“Only through effective communication will both sides be able to protect the border and communities living along it from being exploited by criminals,” he said, adding that he was pleased with the overall current cooperation between both police forces.

Yesterday’s joint-meeting was the 11th time the two sides have met up since the establishment of a General Border Committee in 1984, but the first to be held since July 2010 due to conflicting schedules.