Self-employed jailed for causing grievous hurt to another

KUCHING: A self-employed man was sentenced to three years’ jail in the magistrates’ court here yesterday for causing grievous hurt to a man two months ago.

Ronald Aloysius Liew Voon Vui, 26, was found guilty by presiding magistrate Zulhairil Sulaiman who ordered him to serve the sentence immediately.

He was convicted under Section 324 of the Penal Code for causing hurt to a man surnamed Phiong with a rattan at about 5.30pm on Nov 21 last year.

Upon learning of the decision, the accused screamed in the court room, saying what would happen to his children during his three years in prison. He again denied the act.

Inspector Hisyam Junaidi prosecuted while the accused was unrepresented.

In the same court room, a man was fined RM2,000 in default three months in jail for lodging a false police report.

Muhammad Azri Abdul Razak, 25, had pleaded guilty before the magistrate who convicted him under Section 182 of the Penal Code.

According to the facts of the case submitted to court, the complainant ASP Austin Patrick Angkon had received a report from the accused claiming he and his wife were robbed by two strangers.

Initial police investigation revealed that the accused had given false information when making the report.

The false report was made at the One Stop Centre, Kuching District Police Station at Jalan Simpang Tiga here at about 5pm on April 10.