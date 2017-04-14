SKKGB first school to implement punch card system in T’ganu for students

KUALA NERUS: SK Kompleks Gong Badak (SKKGB) here is the first school in Terengganu to use a punch card machine to solve the problem of students coming late.

SKKGB PTA president Zamzaini Zolkeffi said this was a joint initiative of the PTA and the school’s administration.

He said the system would be an indication of the students’ performance and at the same time train them to be more disciplined and punctual.

“We have received complaints from the school about students coming in late, so to avoid this problem from continuing and becoming a burden to the school, we have taken this early measure.

“It cost RM6,000 to implement this system which is more effective and it will be used for students from Standard One to Six,” he told reporters after the opening of the system by Terengganu Education director Shafruddin Ali Hussin.

Shafruddin welcomed the use of the system, saying it was an effective way to train students to manage their time getting to school as practiced in developed countries.

“Maybe other schools can follow this example by having agreements with their respective PTAs, “he said.

Meanwhile SKKGB headmaster Zam Zam Mohamad said the school aimed to reduce the number of latecomers to three per cent from 10 per cent previously, after the implementation of the system.

He said that although students coming late to school was not a serious problem, the first step to stem the problem must be done to ensure they could attend school activities on time.

“The school session is from 7.45am until 1.15pm but students must be in school by 7.30 for the Yasin recital programme which is held every morning.

“We will look at the attendance records every month to identify the problems faced by students to reach school on time,” he said.

He explained that the school had a total of 871 students including pre-school, and 61 teaching staff. – Bernama