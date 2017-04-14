State delegation in Tokyo promoting investment opportunities in Sarawak

KUCHING: A Sarawak delegation led by Assistant Minister for Industrial Development (Investment and Promotion) Datuk Julaihi Narawi and Assistant Minister for Industrial Development (Entrepreneur Development) Datuk Mohamad Naroden Majais is in Tokyo, Japan to promote investment opportunities in Sarawak.

The delegation is part of a trade and investment mission led by Minister of International Trade and Industry Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed.

Also in the Sarawak delegation are permanent secretary to the state ministry of international trade and industry Datu Liaw Soon Eng and other senior government officials. Over 600 participants attended the seminar in Tokyo.

The Sarawak delegation met many potential investors who are attracted to explore investment opportunities in Sarawak, particularly in new technologies such as production of hydrogen for industrial usage and for export.

There is also interest shown by Japanese investors in exploring the halal hub for health care and food packaging.

The delegation also promotes Sarawak’s petrochemical industries.

The delegation will continue promoting Sarawak in Seoul, South Korea in the coming few days.