State delegation visits top Bangladesh factory

Assistant Minister of Agriculture Malcolm Mussen Lamoh (seated second left) in a group photograph with fellow delegates, Bida officials and counterparts from local chambers of commerce. Saiful (right) briefs the delegates on the factory’s operations. The Sarawak delegates in a photo-call with Delwar (sixth left).

DHAKA, Bangladesh: A trade delegation from Sarawak visited the manufacturing facility of a top garment factory – AKH Eco Apparels Ltd – on Wednesday, the last day of their visit to Bangladesh.

The facility, which produces ready-made garments (RMG) for international brands, is located on a 13-acre site at Dhamraj, more than two hours’ drive from here.

The state-of-the-art facility is able produce one million garments per month.

AKH Group director (marketing and administration) SM Saiful Islam briefed the delegates on the company and brought them to view the operations at the facility.

AKH Group chairman Delwar Hossain later shared that the company’s exports have reached US$200 million since 2015.

RMG is one of the main exports from Bangladesh, and the Sarawak delegation view it as one of the potential areas for investment and business opportunities.

The trade mission trip organised by the Kuching Chinese General Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCGCCI) also included members from the Dayak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) and Sarawak Housing and Real Estate Developers’ Association (Sheda) Kuching.

On Tuesday, KCGCCI hosted a dinner for their counterparts from Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

Among those present at that dinner were Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) executive chairman Kazi M Aminul Islam and director Naureen Ahsan.

The delegation arrived in Kuching yesterday after a week-long trip.