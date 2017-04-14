Sukau rep upset questions not answered

SUKAU assemblyman Datuk Saddi Abdul Rahman was upset because his questions to the Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry remained unanswered in the just concluded State Assembly sitting.

“I submitted 10 questions for this session out of which nine are for the Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry. Only one of the questions was replied. The Standing Order 24 says that the questions submitted 14 days before the sitting as required must be answered. I want replies. If the ministry cannot reply during the question and answer session, I request that I get written answers,” he told the House.

Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun when replying to Saddi said that the State Assembly sitting schedule, rules and list of questions were set by the secretariat and not him.

“I do not pick or decide which questions I want to answer. The Sukau assemblyman will get the written answers to his questions as he requested,” he said.

At this juncture Chief Minister Datuk Seri Musa Aman stood up and said that there was no issue at hand as the Sukau assemblyman can get in touch with the minister to discuss issues after the State Assembly sitting.

“And this goes to all the state elected representatives too. Even those from the opposition, they are welcome to see the ministers in their office if they have some matters that need clarification,” he said.