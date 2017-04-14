Taxi driver injured in crash with car that jumped road divider

SIBU: A 74-year-old taxi driver was injured on his face, shoulder and knees after his vehicle collided with a car at Tunku Abdul Rahman Road yesterday.

In the 1pm accident, it is believed that the car coming from the direction of town went out of control, hit the divider and landed on the other side of the road where it was hit by an oncoming taxi heading towards the town.

After the collision, the car’s driver was sent to hospital by a passer-by, his condition unknown at press time.

An ambulance was called to take the taxi driver to hospital.