‘Teachers must have passion and commitment’

KUCHING: Educators today are faced with the challenge of producing students who are able to cope and take on challenges and opportunities they are likely to face in the years and decades to come.

Thus, those aspiring to be educators should have the passion and commitment to take on this new challenge, said Youth and Sports and Solidarity Minister Dato Sri Michael Manyin Jawong.

According to him, in the next 15 to 20 years, there will be stiff competition in the job market and only those with academic qualifications and valuable skills will be able to take on the challenges.

“The future of our younger generation lies in the hands of their educators. As such, the duties of educators or teachers have now become more challenging and only those with the passion and commitment will be able to carry out this responsibility.

“In fact, every teacher must ensure that the students they teach will grow up to be educated and highly skilled citizens so they will be able to cope with emerging challenges in the future,” he said at the Serian District Education Office Excellent Service Award presentation ceremony held at a leading hotel here yesterday.

The Tebedu assemblyman also pointed out that when teachers have the passion and commitment towards their work, they do not necessarily need to rely on motivation to educate their students in order to achieve success.

“This is because when we have ‘motive and action’, this automatically becomes a motivation for us. I say this because I speak from my personal experience as an educator back in the seventies before I went into politics,” he said.

He also advised teachers not to be easily satisfied with their achievements because this will only cause failure in identifying and correcting their weaknesses.

Meanwhile, Serian District education officer Yunus Apok in his speech said the award ceremony was among the significant agendas of Serian District Education Office annually.

“We hope that the recipients of award will be able to continue their excellent achievement which will contribute towards the success of their students.”

A total of 178 recipients comprising educators and school staff received Excellent Service Awards during the ceremony.

Also present was Kedup assemblyman Martin Ben.