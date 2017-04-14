Triterra, Naza TTDI formalises partnership

KUCHING: While most corporate partnerships are typically commemorated within four walls, two corporations came together today to symbolise collaboration in a rather unconventional way.

There were no ceremonial documents to sign, no traditional press conference or even a corporate reception. Instead, the partnership between Triterra Metropolis Sdn Bhd (Triterra) and Naza TTDI on Wednesday unified with the ‘Triterra Partnership Cup’ – a friendly football match at the Royal Selangor Club field in Bukit Kiara.

The two property developers recently came together to signal the latest commercial asset within the KL Metropolis constructed by the Triterra team – The MET Corporate Towers, a new premium grade corporate landmark building, dramatically different to anything seen before in the Mont Kiara landscape.

Upon completion, the building will contribute towards creating a commercial environment that delivers success for those that value a prestigious business address, as well as retail and lifestyle amenities.

The MET Corporate Towers will be located in KL Metropolis area – a new strategically located master development in the heartbeat of Mont’ Kiara and is envisioned to become Kuala Lumpur’s International Trade and Exhibition District.

“This momentous partnership between Triterra and Naza TTDI to develop ‘The MET Corporate Towers is indeed a colossal one made up of passion, teamwork and dedication. And we believe there is no better way to celebrate these values than with a football match to commemorate the partnership.

“This is how the idea of the Triterra Partnership Cup was brought about. We’re all here to witness history in the making – it’s going to be a great match,” said Triterra chief executive officer, Christopher Lim before the match began.

Gracing the event were also Datuk Seri Michael Yam and Datuk Wira Lim Teong Kiat, both joint chairmen of Triterra together with Datuk Wira SM Faisal Tan Sri SM Nasimuddin, group executive chairman and group CEO Naza World Group of Companies, and SM Faliq Tan Sri SM Nasimuddin, deputy executive chairman and group managing director of Naza TTDI.

“We are pleased to have Triterra as one of our strategic partners to realise the vision of our master plan development of KL Metropolis. We wish them success for The MET Corporate Towers as the gateway of KL Metropolis to attract local and international businesses to the development.

“Our participation in the Triterra Partnership Cup serves to commemorate the business ties between both parties to possibly pursue other projects together in the future,” said SM Faliq.