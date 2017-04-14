Unemployed man jailed 22 years for robbery

KUCHING: A 21-year-old unemployed man was sentenced to a total of 22 years in prison and six strokes of the rotan after being convicted on two robbery charges in two separate Sessions Courts here yesterday.

Faqrull Asyraaf Ramdy was sentenced to 13 years in prison and three strokes of the rotan by Judge Timothy Finlayson Joel, while Judge Dayang Ellyn Narisa Abang Ahmad sentenced him to nine years’ jail and another three strokes of the rotan.

The charges came under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code, which provide for a maximum 20 years’ in jail and caning.

Faqrull admitted committing the offences at two 24-hour convenience stores here on Feb 25 and March 3 this year.

He committed the offences with an 18-year-old, who was ordered to undergo rehabilitation at the Henry Gurney School until he reaches the age of 21, or for three years, whichever is earlier.