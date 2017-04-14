‘Valuation for land, properties done properly’

SELANGAU: The valuation for land and properties affected by the construction of Pan Borneo Highway is done properly and without prejudice by professional valuators.

Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Jemut Masing who assured property owners this yesterday said the people had to trust the government on this matter.

“We have nothing to hide because all we want is to get fair compensation for everybody,” he told reporters when met after a meeting on the progress of Pan Borneo Highway project here.

Masing, who is also Minister for Infrastructure Development and Transportation, said earlier that Selangau had the most number of longhouses affected by the project at 37 longhouses, followed by Sri Aman.

He came to Selangau following issues on the project brought up to him by Ulu Balingian Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK) in Kuching recently.

He said of the issues, 95 per cent had been settled while the rest would be addressed one by one.

“There is a slight problem cropping up in some project areas, mostly due to misunderstanding of the standard operating procedure of the government by locals,” he said.

He added: “The two have to come together. I think we’ll come to an amicable solution on these issues as the people begin to understand that.

“Overall, the progress of the project in Selangau is alright. But whatever it is I’d like to thank the people of this area for allowing this project to proceed. Otherwise, we’ll have problem.

“You know to resettle somewhere else is a problem. It’ll attract a lot of emotion. The fact the people are willing to talk and listen to the government is good enough for me.”

According to Musyati Sdn Bhd advisor John Lee Chin Seng, Package 8 of the 11-package project was the most difficult in terms of land acquisition because the people were not happy with the compensation paid.

Package 8 undertaken by Musyati Mudajaya Joint Venture and costing RM1.325 billion covers 65 km from Sungai Kua to Sungai Arip here.

Package 8 commenced in October last year and is expected to be completed within 48 months.

Present at the meeting were Sibu Resident Hii Chang Kee, Tamin assemblyman Christopher Gira Sambang, Selangau district officer Inting Nyami and political secretary to the chief minister Edwin Banta.