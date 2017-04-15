After years of soaring growth, Asia’s fuel demand falters

SINGAPORE: After years of often explosive growth, fuel consumption in Asia’s biggest economies is stuttering, undermining efforts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to end a global supply glut and lift prices.

Gobbling up over a third of global supplies, Asia is the world’s biggest and fastest growing region for oil consumption, and its seemingly insatiable fuel thirst has long been a core support for prices.

Now, some say that picture of buoyant growth in demand is crumbling.

“The signs of growing demand aren’t quite what they seem. Chinese fuel growth is at a three year low, Japanese fuel demand is down,” said Matt Stanley, a fuel broker at Freight Investor Services (FIS) in Dubai. “Considering the sheer volume of product available… sooner or later I think we could see some distressed sellers.”

Brent crude oil futures LCOc1 have risen by around 5.5 per cent this month to US$55.75 per barrel as traders bet on a broader commodity market recovery and price in a Middle East risk premium after the US missile attack on Syria last week.

But in a sign that there remains an abundance of oil available to buyers and that the more opaque physical oil market is not as convinced by the rally in financial markets, top exporter Saudi Arabia this month lowered the price for its May crude for Asian customers by 30 cents versus April, and to a discount of 45 cents compared with the benchmark Oman/Dubai average.

It is showing up in various parts of the region’s economy. China’s gasoline exports in February climbed to their second-highest monthly level on record as refiners increasingly turned to exports to Asian markets to drain a domestic supply glut that almost wiped out imports altogether.

Even India, which is often touted as the next driver of global demand growth, fuel consumption fell 0.6 per cent in March from a year earlier.