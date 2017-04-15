Anzo receives LOI for Paragon KL project worth RM1.2 billion

KUCHING: Anzo Holdings Bhd (Anzo) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Harvest Court Construction Sdn Bhd (HCCSB) received a Letter of Intent (LOI) from KL Northgate Sdn Bhd (KLNSB) for the Paragon@KL Northgate 18-acre mixed development project in Selayang with an estimated maximum of RM1.2 billion.

Anzo will work with MCC Overseas (M) Sdn Bhd (MCC) to jointly undertake the construction of the Project.

The Project is a part of a mixed-use development with high-rise towers sitting on 18-acres of land. It is located along Jalan Kuching, and will have strong visibility and is set to become a landmark in Selayang and Northern Kuala Lumpur.

It will be easily accessible via numerous key roads and highways of Jalan Kuching, Jalan Rawang, and Middle Ring Road 2 (MMR2). The Gross Development Value of the project is RM3.6 billion, with a total Gross Floor Area of 3.9 million sq. ft.

Commenting on the project, Anzo managing director, Datuk Eddie Chai said, “We are honoured to be invited to participate in the project in what will become an iconic development in Northern Kuala Lumpur.”

The construction and completion of the entire Project is estimated to take 6 years. Construction is scheduled to start in Q4 2017.

MCC Overseas (M) Sdn Bhd is the Malaysian subsidiary of China Metallurgical Group Corporation (MCC Group). It is China’s leading multidisciplinary and multinational company under the direct supervision of China’s State Asset supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC).

Listed in the stock exchange of Hong Kong and Shanghai, MCC Group was China’s pioneer in iron and steel industry, and it has since grown into one of the world’s largest metallurgical companies.

Over the years, the group has further developed beyond metallurgical into EPC contracting, natural resources exploitation and development, equipment manufacturing and real estate development.

It has successfully expanded beyond Asia-Pacific and into Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Australia, the United States and so forth. In 2016, MCC Group ranked No. 290 in Fortune 500; and No.8 in ENR (Engineering News-Record) Top 250 Global Contractors.

MCC Group was one of the earliest Chinese enterprises to enter Malaysia. On May 7, 1992, MCC Overseas (M) Sdn Bhd (Hereinafter MCC Overseas) was established with the mission to serve Malaysia with cutting edge technologies and services from China.

MCC Overseas provides full spectrum of engineering, and construction services, which includes project design and consulting, project management, project contracting, etc. As of the end of 2016, MCC Overseas has 14 projects spreading across Malaysia.

These projects include the prominent high-rise project WHotel and Residences, which is an iconic 55-storey tower next to the Petronas Twin Towers; and the state-of-the-art steel mill in Malaysia-China Kuantan Industrial Park, which, with its annual production capacity of 3.5mil tonne, will be Malaysia’s largest steel mill.

MCC Overseas strives to be excellence in serving Malaysia and the region.

ANZO, which began as a manufacturer of an extensive range of timber products is evolving into an upcoming player in the Malaysian construction industry, while simultaneously growing its timber manufacturing base.