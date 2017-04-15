Christians observe Good Friday

KOTA KINABALU: Hundreds of Christians attended the Bahasa Malaysia Good Friday Service at All Saints Cathedral here yesterday.

The sermon entitled ‘Berita Jumaat Agung’ (The News of Good Friday) was delivered by Reverend Hillary Lalis.

Good Friday is the day where Christians all over the world commemorate the passion, suffering and crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

It is observed on Friday before Easter Sunday, the day where Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

All Saints Cathedral is one of the biggest churches of the Anglican denomination in Sabah.

Christians who are interested in attending the Easter Sunday celebration at All Saints Cathedral may go for the 7.30am (English and Bahasa Malaysia Service), 9.30am (Chinese Service), 10am (English Sevice) or 11.30am (Bahasa Malaysia Service).