DCM takes MPOB to task

Uggah irked by poor implementation of oil palm subsidy schemes, demands report

BETONG: The Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) has been asked to submit a report to the state government on its poor implementation of oil palm subsidies.

This was disclosed by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas yesterday after he held a dialogue session with oil palm planters in Spaoh.

During the session the farmers complained that they have not received any payment for the work done and fertilizers under the MPOB subsidy schemes.

Uggah is also Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture and Rural Economy and assemblyman for Bukit Saban which covers Spaoh.

“I am very disappointed this (yesterday) morning when I have a dialogue with the farmers from my area in Spaoh, when the recipients (of the subsidy) have not received any payment for the work done and have not received fertiliser..so the people are questioning what is happening, and I am questioning MPOB also what is happening,” he said.

Uggah earlier had a dialogue with the oil palm planters from Spaoh.

He added that in his visit to various projects in the area he had come across the oil palm seedlings left by the roadsides which were covered by bushes while some had grown to be quite tall.

“My question is this..why is this happening, we want them (MPOB) to go to the ground and must explain.. and we want them to explain and report to the state government,” he asserted.

Uggah pointed out the seedlings should have been transplanted instead of being left there for so long that they are turning yellow.

On the irrigation problem faced by the padi planters in the area, the deputy chief minister assured that he would find ways to resolve their predicament.

In his visit to the area Uggah also inspected a bridge leading to the Spaoh Muslim cemetery at Tanjung Melanyut.

Uggah was disappointed with the work done by the contractor of the bridge which cost RM300,000.

“The structure is dangerous as it could pose a danger to the public and works is unsatisfactory,” he said.